Former bank offices in Aberdeen to be transformed into flats after council gives green light

Plans have been approved to turn former bank offices into nine flats.

Baxel Ltd applied to Aberdeen City Council to turn the first, second and third floors of 480 Union Street into residential properties.

Clydesdale Bank, the former tenant, had been marketing the entire building for lease as office space for a number of years but there was limited interest.

But Ryden, agent for the application, said there has been interest from developers looking to convert the building to residential use.

The application has been approved subject to a legal agreement for the developer to contribute £3,462 towards healthcare facilities in the city centre.

In their decision report, planners said the principle of the development is “considered acceptable” and would have a “very limited” impact on the appearance of the category C-listed building.