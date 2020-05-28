Flats at Aberdeen quarry will fall under private rental sector scheme if approved

A proposed development of apartments overlooking Rubislaw Quarry will be only the second in Aberdeen to operate under the private rental sector scheme if approved.

The scheme, which is directly promoted by the Scottish Government, aids first time buyers who are finding it increasingly difficult to make it onto the property ladder.

The Rubislaw View development, consisting of 245 two and three-bedroom apartments, is being brought to the city by Canadian real estate company, Carttera. It will go before councillors next week.

Last year, the £70m investment – which is planned for the north side of the quarry – went to public consultation and in response to feedback, the developers and planners significantly reduced the size of the plans in height, length and area.

It comes after concerns were raised at a public meeting over the visual impact of the flats as well as an increase in the amount of traffic using the roads in the area. Fears were also raised over the environmental impact.

Within the planned development, public spaces will be created to provide walkways and viewpoints of the quarry for the first time in 40 years.

In addition, the plans include a public bistro and communal landscaped areas, designed to optimise existing planting.

For residents of Rubislaw View, a private gym and function area will also be available on-site.

Founding partner of Carttera, Jim Tadeson, said: “We are glad to see that Aberdeen planning has recognised the significant steps we have taken to address concerns raised with our prior proposal.

“We are confident that we have successfully addressed these issues with this new proposal, having reduced the scale of the project by almost 20% with 54 fewer flats, reduced the height and massing, and respected Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire’s strategic plans and local requirements.”

Dr Maggie Bochel, from Aurora Planning, said: “We are very pleased with the officers’ recommendation of approval of the application.

“Our client has worked hard to address the reasons for refusal of the previous application, including the scale and visual impact of the building, and the officers’ committee report is clear that they have succeeded in doing that.

“The report also confirms that all concerns raised by objectors have been carefully considered by officers and concludes that these have either been addressed in the revised scheme, or are unfounded with there being no reasons for refusing this application.”