Flash flooding as north-east town hit with more than 20mm of rain in an hour

A north-east town was struck by flash flooding, leaving businesses scrambling to deal with rising water levels.

Rumbles of thunder, flashes of lightning and heavy downpours of rain battered the north-east on Saturday, with Inverurie particularly hard hit, leading to spectacular flooding.

Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates said the area had seen “intense” rainfall, with around 20-25mm of rain falling in the space of an hour.

He added: “That sort of rainfall can easily lead to some flash flooding.”

A number of roads had to be closed for safety reasons as waters levels began to rise.

Inverurie and district councillor Marion Ewenson said the Butcher’s Arms was flooded along with a Co-op and the town’s heritage centre.

She said: “I think it just surprised folk with the speed the water rose.

“It was so quick.

“The Strath Burn was completely full.

“It fell so fast, it was one of those flash floods.

“It went down into the drainage system slowly but the water did disperse eventually.”

Pictures taken by residents showed streets completely flooded and vehicles struggling to drive.

Cllr Ewenson added: “One of the issues is cars driving up West High Street and that was causing waves to hit doorsteps.

“Luckily most businesses seem to have escaped damage.”

Among the locations worst impacted was the Garioch Heritage Centre, and Cllr Ewenson said “quite a clean up operation” was under way at the building, with the community pulling together to help out.

She said: “Luckily none of their actual displays, books or archives seem to have been damaged. It’s just the floor that needs cleaned and dried.”