Flag raised outside north-east council’s hq to mark LGBT history month

The Rainbow flag was raised at Aberdeenshire Council’s headquarters to commemorate LGBT History month.

Woodhill House will fly the LGBT symbol all month to mark 20 years since the abolition of a local government act which discriminated against the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

The law was abolished by the Scottish Parliament, one of the first pieces of legislation passed by the then fledgling parliament, and then by the UK Government three years later.

Chairman of the local authority’s equalities strategy board, Laurence Findlay, said: “It is right that the repeal of Section 28 is commemorated and remembered. We all have a duty to challenge intolerance when it arises and that whilst we live in a generally accepting society there are communities and groups who still suffer abuse.”

More information is available by visiting LGBT History Month online.