Five years in jail for Aberdeen rapist who attacked woman while asleep

A rapist who carried out a sex attack on a sleeping woman in an Aberdeen house after a birthday party has been jailed for five years.

Hamish Paterson preyed on the victim at a house in Aberdeen after she had been drinking and fallen asleep.

Paterson, 25, a former supermarket worker, had previously become friends with the woman after they met through his employment.

A judge told the first offender: “You were convicted by the jury of the rape of a sleeping and intoxicated woman.

“She was known to you and the rape took place after a party which you both attended.”

Lord Uist said: “Since your conviction you have continued to deny your guilt and maintained it was she who initiated the sexual activity while she was awake.”

The judge said it was a grave offence and Paterson has shown no remorse for his crime.

He said he had read a victim impact statement from the woman who has suffered anxiety and depression.

He added: “The rape has had a major adverse effect on her life.”

The woman went to the party in October in 2017, which was also attended by Paterson, and after drinking later woke in an unfamiliar room to find him on top of her having sex with her.

Paterson, formerly of Donmouth Court, Bridge of Don, had denied assaulting and raping the woman on October 15 2017 while she was asleep and intoxicated but was unanimously convicted of the offence by a jury.

The court heard the woman later sent Paterson a message saying: “Last night I said ‘no’ and you still carried on.”

Defence counsel Craig Findlater said first offender Paterson has a supportive family and retained the support of some of his friends.

“He has a positive working history, having worked essentially throughout his young life,” he told the court.

Paterson was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.