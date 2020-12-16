Five-year-old girl donates hundreds of selection boxes to sick children and nurses in Aberdeen

A selfless five-year-old girl is delivering hundreds of selection boxes and sweet tubs to sick children, and hospital staff and patients in Aberdeen.

Lexi Gibson-Hanratty from Aberdeen planned to make the generous donations to Aberdeen Children’s Hospital and Roxburghe House as she was concerned that Santa would be unable to visit them this Christmas in the current restrictions.

Goods will also be gifted to benefit Lee McAllister’s toy appeal as well.

Joined by her mum Megan Gibson and her stepdad Zac Robinson, the pair plan to deliver the treats next weekend. Megan says the idea started after she launched an appeal on Facebook to receive selection box donations, which was an idea of Lexi’s.

“Since the coronavirus started and all the restrictions kicked off, Lexi was scared that Santa wouldn’t get into the hospital because he would have to quarantine,” Megan said.

“She was really worried that all the sick boys and girls wouldn’t get any presents this year, so she asked me if we could give them some chocolates – as chocolate always makes her smile.

“Lexi also wanted to give tubs of sweets to the nurses as they have to work during Christmas with their kids at home. And also to thank them for all they have done during the Covid-19 crisis.

“She was actually in the children’s hospital last year due to a bad accident, so this is another way for us to say thank you.

“It all started after I launched a little appeal on Facebook to get our hands on some chocolate and sweets. It started to get shares and follows from thousands of people, so I made a page called Lexi’s Christmas Selection Box Appeal.”

Friends and family brought along a number of items to Megan and her daughter. But after Scotia Bar in Aberdeen spread the word of their appeal, the donations flooded in.

“Customers from the bar came in with loads of selection boxes – one customer donated £140 for us to go and buy sweets,” Megan added.

“My cousin works in the Clifton Salon and they have over 100 selection boxes that have been donated from clients. Even Tesco got in touch and donated over 50 selection boxes, while we also received loads of goods from Lexi’s school – Gilcomstoun School – and her old nursery.”

Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, Roxburghe House and Lee McAllister’s toy appeal will all benefit. Megan said: “Lexi chose Roxburghe House as they looked after her grandad before he passed away.

“They helped make her and her cousin a memory box, so she wants to give the nurses chocolates. She also wants to treat the family members whose grandparents might be ill to make their Christmas a bit better.

“The donations are being made next weekend as the last of the boxes are getting delivered from businesses then.

“Lexi wanted to do it on Christmas Eve but because of the 72-hour quarantine rule, we decided to do it next weekend instead.

Scotia Bar customers also bought donations.”I feel so so proud of her and how a five-year-old can think of an idea like this. All the hard work she has done with the sick children, and hospital staff and patients in mind makes me a very proud mum. I’m sure Santa will also be extra proud!”