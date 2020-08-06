Five weeks of work to take place at Aberdeen’s Haudagain roundabout

Five weeks of works will take place at a busy Aberdeen roundabout, it has been announced.

As part of the Haudagain Junction Improvement project, one lane of the northbound carriageway of the A92 North Anderson Drive, at the roundabout, will be closed from August 10.

The closure will be in place for approximately five weeks to allow necessary utility diversion works to be undertaken as part of the improvement project.

A spokesman said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the local community and road users for their continued co-operation.”