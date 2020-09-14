Five weeks of overnight works get under way on stretch of A90

Sections of the A90 will be shut overnight in the north-east until next month.

The works on the road between Tipperty and Ellon started last night and are taking place between 8pm and 6am until October 18.

Overnight works planned on A90 Tipperty to Ellon from 13 Sept until 18 Oct. Works will be carried out with lane closures and convoy between 2000 & 0600, #drivesafe & follow @trafficscotland & @ARL_AWPR for updates.

Aberdeen Roads Limited will be carrying out resurfacing works on the stretches of the road as well as replacing barriers.

The firm, responsible for the Aberdeen bypass and the section between BlackDog and Ellon, has warned there will be lane closures and convoy systems in place over the next five weeks.

For more details of the planned works, visit TrafficScotland.org