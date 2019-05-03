Five weeks of bus replacements as section of north-east railway shuts for revamp

A north-east rail line will be disrupted for more than a month, starting this weekend.

As part of an improvement project, Network Rail will close the route between Dyce and Inverurie from Sunday until June 14.

Bus replacement services will be put in place to ferry passengers between the two stations as the first part of the 15-week project.

As part of the improvements on the line between Aberdeen and Inverness, the signalling facilities will be revamped, along with the refurbishment of 19 bridges along the route and double-tracking between Aberdeen and Inverurie.

Senior programme manager for Network Rail, Derek McKay, said: “Double-tracking the line between Aberdeen and Inverurie will improve reliability on the route and allow a significant increase in the number of services available to customers.”