Five-vehicle smash partially closes major north-east road

The A96 is partially closed this morning following a multi-vehicle collision.

The incident, involving a red Seat and a grey BMW, happened on the southbound lane of the A96, Inverurie to Kintore road near the Port Elphinstone roundabout at 6.55am.

It is understood no one has sustained any injuries.

The dual carriageway is currently operating with one lane in use whilst vehicles are being recovered.

Motorists are being asked to use alternative routes with police remaining on site to assist with the diversion of traffic.

UPDATE❗️⌚️07:55#A96 eastbound after the Thainstone Roundabout. Lane 1 of 2 is closed due to an RTC. Police on scene.#TakeCareOfTexas @AberdeenTravel @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/2T6FENGmQy — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 23, 2021

A police spokeswoman said: “We received reports of a crash involving five vehicles on the A96 between Inverurie and Kintore at 6.55am today.

“The road is partially blocked on the southbound lane with officers currently on site to aid with traffic management.”