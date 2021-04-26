Five teenagers reported after man, 53, assaulted in Aberdeen

Five people have been reported to the procurator fiscal after a man was attacked in Aberdeen.

The 53-year-old was assaulted on Balnagask Road, at its junction with Old Church Road, at about 7pm on March 26.

He was not seriously injured.

Officers have now confirmed five people, aged between 16 and 18, have been reported to the procurator fiscal.

Constable Tom Garrahan said: “Thankfully on this occasion, the man was not seriously injured but it was very frightening for him to experience.

“We won’t tolerate antisocial behaviour and we will continue work with our partners and community to make Torry a safer place.”