Five taken to hospital after Aberdeen crash

Five people have been taken to hospital after a car overturned on a city road.

Police were called to the Woolmanhill roundabout at 4.40am.

A Police Scotland van was sitting on the road this morning with the wreckage of the car still on the carriageway.

Officers said the white Honda Civic “flipped” and the occupants of the car have been taken to hospital as a precaution.

A police spokesman said: “We got the call at 4.40am to attend at Woolmanhill roundabout. A car had flipped.

“Five persons were in the car and they were all taken to hospital as a precaution but there were no visible injuries.”