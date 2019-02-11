Video: Five schoolgirls rescued after boat capsizes on River Dee

Aberdeen pupils were rescued from the River Dee after a rowing boat capsized.

The Coastguard were called to the scene after a group from the Aberdeen Schools Rowing Association (ASRA) got into trouble near Victoria Bridge.

The team was attempting to turn the boat around when it capsized, sending the five female occupants into the river.

Luckily, the incident was spotted by a ship moored nearby, with those aboard alerting the Coastguard.

The Aberdeen inshore lifeboat, along with a team from Aberdeen Coastguard and a rescue helicopter that was training in the area, were all sent to the scene.

Upon their arrival, the girls had “self-rescued”, by climbing back on to the overturned boat.

They were taken on board the pilot cutter just as the inshore lifeboat launched.

Ian Duncan, a coach for the ASRA, said: “The girls are to be commended for remembering their safety drills, as sometimes you wonder if these lessons are really being taken on board, but it’s obvious now that they are.

“The only thing that didn’t go well was that there was no throw line available. When we went to throw one from the South Esplanade West side before they entered the harbour we found it had been cut, so we couldn’t throw it.

“All of the girls are fine. They obviously had a wee bit of a fright but they are already talking about how excited they were to get back on the water again.”

Cal Reed was at the helm of the Aberdeen inshore lifeboat during the operation at around 3pm on Saturday. He said: “The girls did well to remain calm and remember their safety drills – staying with their boat, using it for buoyancy and to keep them out of the water.”

Ambulance crews were also called although none of them were injured and the rescue helicopter had a doctor on board.

Following the rescue, emergency crews were able to recover the boat before returning it to Aberdeen Rowing Club.

Video courtesy of Lee Skelton, of the Highland Navigator