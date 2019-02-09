Five rowers saved after boat overturns near Aberdeen bridge

Rowers were rescued near an Aberdeen bridge after their boat capsized.

Five women were saved by the Coastguard at 2.50pm.

Aberdeen Harbour’s pilot cutter boat was nearby and was quickly on the scene, near Victoria Bridge, where all five were rescued.

The boat overturned while the rowers were trying to turn it around.

A spokeswoman for the Coastguard confirmed that no one was injured, after being checked over by ambulance crews.

A rescue helicopter was on a training exercise at the time with a doctor on board, and was sent to the scene as a precaution.

The Coastguard confirmed that the doctor was lowered down to offer assistance.

Cal Reed, helm of Aberdeen inshore lifeboat, said: “The girls did well to remain calm and remember their safety drills – staying with their boat, using it for buoyancy and to keep them out of the water.

“A full array of rescue assets were quickly on scene, but particularly well done to the crew of the pilot cutter for effecting the rescue so quickly.

“It was a positive outcome for all involved and the lifeboat crew were pleased to be able to assist.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Five people were rescued after falling into the water. We were not required to attend, but it has been taken care of by other emergency services.”