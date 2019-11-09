Five people taken to hospital following north-east crash

Five people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in the north-east.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene of the collision on the B9022 just north of Huntly at 2.40am this morning.

It is understood injuries to the five people are not serious and police are investigating the crash.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 2.40am this morning to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the B9022 north of Huntly.

“One vehicle appears to have left the road and there are reports five people were injured.

“The five people were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Our inquiries are ongoing on this incident.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 2.46am to assist the ambulance crew with casualty care.

“All people were out of the vehicles when we arrived and we left the scene at 3.39am.”