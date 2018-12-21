Five people charged with drink-driving offences in north-east in last 24 hours

Five people have been charged with drink-driving offences in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

Ahead of the weekend and Christmas festivities, roads officers are urging drivers not to drink and drive after five drivers were caught allegedly over the limit in the last 24 hours.

A 63-year-old man was detected on Thursday after being allegedly almost five times over the limit on the North Deeside Road in Aberdeen.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

A 43-year-old man was detected at being allegedly six times over the limit in the Ardallie area of Peterhead on Thursday.

He was expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today.

A 37-year-old man was also charged and was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today in relation to alleged drink driving offences after being stopped at Wellington Road in Aberdeen at 11pm on Thursday.

A 20-year-old man and a 63-year-old man were also both charged in relation to alleged drink driving offences having been stopped in the Tillydrone, Aberdeen and Fraserburgh areas respectively and being almost twice over the limit.

They are expected to appear in court at a later date.

Road Policing Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “It is extremely disappointing and worrying that despite continued messages and enforcement we are still finding people behind the wheel over the limit.

“Two drivers have been kept in custody after being caught allegedly over the limit and once through the court system they face an automatic ban for a year, a criminal record and could also face a fine or even imprisonment.

“The safety of all road users in the North East is a priority for us and we will not tolerate drivers taking the law into their own hands in this way.

“If you choose to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as well as endangering the safety of others, you run the risk of gaining a criminal record for a lengthy period which can affect every area of your life.

“So, if you do decide to drink when you are out, plan ahead and think about how you are going to get home.

“Our advice remains if you need to drive then it is best not to drink at all – there is no safe limit.

“Law abiding motorists and other road users can rest assured that we continue to watch for drink drivers and will always take action against those found to be over the limit.”

Anyone with concerns about a suspected drink or drug driver is urged to contact 101 or 999 if it is an emergency.