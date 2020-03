Five new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Scotland, including a third in the north-east, taking the total to 11.

The new Covid-19 cases are two in Fife, and one each in Grampian, Forth Valley and Lothian health board areas, the Scottish Government said in an update.

It is the largest increase in a day since the first case in Scotland was confirmed in Tayside on Sunday evening.

More than 1500 tests have been carried out in Scotland.