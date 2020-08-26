Five new coronavirus cases in north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 67

The north-east has recorded five new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,910.

Across Scotland there have been 67 new confirmed cases and two new Covid-19 related deaths registered in the last 24 hours.

This is the first time new deaths have been registered since July 16.

A total of 494,684 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 474,696 being confirmed negative while 19,988 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 249 patients were being treated in hospital, with two in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,216 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll has increased to 2,494.