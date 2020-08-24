Five new coronavirus cases in north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 66

The north-east has recorded five new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,899.

Across Scotland there have been 66 new confirmed cases and no new Covid-19 relayed deaths registered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 476,794 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 456,917 being confirmed negative while 19,877 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 248 were being treated in hospital, with one in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,209 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,492.