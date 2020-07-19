Five new coronavirus cases in north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 23

There have been five new cases of coronavirus in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,440 while 29 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

Across Scotland there have been 23 new confirmed cases and there have been no new registered deaths in the past 24 hours.

A total of 321,754 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 303,309 being confirmed negative while 18,445 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 302 were being treated in hospital, with four in intensive care with confirmed or suspected Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,141 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,491.