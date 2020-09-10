Five new coronavirus cases detected in north-east

The north-east has recorded five new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,996.

Across Scotland, there have been 161 new confirmed cases.

No new Covid-19 related deaths have been registered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 662,133 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 640,094 being confirmed negative while 22,039 were positive.

As of midnight, a total of 266 patients were being treated in hospital, with seven in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,264 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll now sits at 2,499.