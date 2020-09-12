Five new coronavirus cases confirmed in north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 221

The north-east has recorded five new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 2,003.

Across Scotland, there have been 221 new confirmed cases, which is the highest daily figure since early May.

No new Covid-19 related deaths have been registered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 676,477 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 654,042 being confirmed negative while 22,435 were positive.

As of midnight, a total of 261 patients were being treated in hospital, with eight in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,270 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,499.