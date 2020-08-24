Five more coronavirus cases linked to Aberdeen cluster

Five more coronavirus cases have been linked to the Aberdeen cluster.

NHS Grampian confirmed that the number of detected cases associated with the cluster is now 259.

The increase of five represents two new cases and three previously identified cases which following detailed investigations, have a link to the hospitality trade in Aberdeen.

The number of close contacts identified is now 1258, which has been revised down following an error over the weekend.

Five new Covid-19 cases were detected in Grampian over the past 24 hours.

Investigations into the particular circumstances of these cases are ongoing and it may be possible that they are included in the cluster following this.