Charges have been brought against five men as part of an investigation into an alleged housebreaking in Aberdeen.

The alleged incident happened at a house on North Anderson Drive in Aberdeen at some point before 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Police said five men have been charged in connection.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The men – aged 38, 35, 23, 21 and 19 – are all expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”