Five men charged after cannabis plants worth £38,000 recovered from Aberdeen property

Five people have been charged in connection with drug offences after cannabis plants worth £38,000 were seized in Aberdeen.

Officers from the Torry Community Policing Team carried out a search of an address in Glenbervie Road, Torry, on Saturday and recovered a quantity of cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £38,000.

Five men, aged 33, 34, 37, 43 and 52, were arrested and charged and will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Sergeant Chris Wilson, from the Torry CPT, said: “We remain committed to tackling the production and sale of drugs in our local communities and I would like to thank the public for their continued assistance in providing us with information that helps us carry out enforcement activity.

“If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse in your area, please report this to Police Scotland in confidence via 101, or to Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.”