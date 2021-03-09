Five men have appeared in court following the discovery of drugs worth around £40,000 in Aberdeen.

The group appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court following a series of police raids across the city.

Stuart Kelly, 42, from Fraserburgh, is accused of being concerned in the supply of drugs and being in possession of a controlled drug. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Daniel Pratt, 39, of Fraserburgh, faces a single charge of being concerned in the supply of drugs. He was released on bail.

Lloyd Brown, 26, from London, Harry Rodgers, 24, of Eastbourne, and Anas Sakhi, 21, of London, face two charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs and one of possession. They made no plea and were remanded in custody.

The case against Kelly, Brown, Rodgers and Sakhi has been continued for further examination and they are expected to appear in court again in eight days.