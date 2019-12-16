Five fire engines called to Aberdeen high rise after flooding triggers smoke alarm

A smoke detector that was triggered due to flooding from the flat above resulted in five fire engines being called to an Aberdeen high rise.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident at 1.41pm this afternoon to the Regent Walk area.

A spokeswoman for the service said: “We were called to a smoke detector activation but it turned out to be flooding from the flat upstairs.

“It’s quite a routine call out for us.

“They just turned off the water and checked the electrics.

“We sent five appliances due to it being a high rise building for safety measures.”