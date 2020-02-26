Five due in court after drugs and cash seized in north-east police operation

Police seized heroin, cocaine and cannabis worth £4,000 and £10,000 of cash in an intelligence-led operation in the north-east.

Eight drug search warrants were executed in the day-long operation yesterday, which targeted areas including Aberdeen, Peterhead and Banff.

Four men and one woman were arrested and charged in connection with numerous offences including drug dealing, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and uninsured.

They are due to appear in court today.

Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson, from Aberdeen CID Proactive Unit, said: “Warrants were executed throughout the north-east, including Aberdeen, Peterhead and Banff.

“Our officers will continue to react proactively to information received regarding drug dealing activities and I urge our residents to call 101 and report any suspicions you may have.”