Five deaths recorded in north-east in past 24 hours as Covid cases rise by 184

Five north-east residents are among the 43 Covid-19 related deaths recorded by the Scottish Government in the past 24 hours.

Of the deaths recorded, three of the residents were from Aberdeenshire and two from Aberdeen.

Covid cases in the north-east have risen by 184 across the same timeframe.

In total, the number of positive Covid cases in Scotland has risen by 2,045 representing 11.3% of those tested.

The total number of cases in Scotland now stands at 124,831.

With 43 deaths recorded of those who previously contracted Covid-19, the total number of deaths across the country has risen to 4,510.

The death of a second person aged between 20 and 24 has also been recorded today. The data from Public Health Scotland shows the woman died on Boxing Day, however, the location of this death has not yet been disclosed.

The woman is the first of her gender in the 20-24 age bracket to die after contracting Covid-19, with the previous recorded death of a man occurring back in October.

A total of 1,133 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 69 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,364,675 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,239,844 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 184 new cases in Grampian since yesterday.

The north-east’s total is now 7,610.