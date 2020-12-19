Five deaths recorded in north-east as Covid-19 cases rise by 572 in past 24 hours

Five north-east residents are among the 41 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours related to Covid-19.

A further 46 people have tested positive for the virus in the north-east across the same period.

A total of 572 positive cases across Scotland have been confirmed by the Scottish Government.

Three of the five deaths were recorded in Aberdeen City, with the other two identified in Aberdeenshire.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 110,612 with the new cases representing 4.0% of newly tested individuals.

The total number of deaths related to Covid-19 in Scotland now stands at 4,280.

A total of 1,033 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 53 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,292,948 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,182,336 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 46 new cases in Grampian since yesterday, with 21 cases in Aberdeen and 18 in Aberdeenshire.

The north-east’s total is now 6,136.