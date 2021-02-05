Five deaths in north-east as Covid cases rise by 55

Five north-east residents are among the 61 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, the latest figures have revealed.

The figures, which are published daily at 2pm by the Scottish Government, show two Aberdeenshire residents and two Moray residents have sadly died since contracting the virus.

A further death has been recorded in Aberdeen City.

In total, covid cases across the north-east have increased by 55 in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total now stands at 12,701 following the daily update.

Of these new cases, 26 were identified in Aberdeenshire and 20 in Aberdeen City. Eight new cases have also been confirmed in Moray.

The other outstanding case recorded in the NHS Grampian area has not been linked to any of the three above local authority areas.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has risen by 895 in the past day, down on yesterday’s rise of 1,149 new cases.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 184,313, with the new cases representing 4.9% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus now stands at 6,383, as 61 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,794 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 123 of those in intensive care.

The number of hospital admissions has dropped by 18 in a day, with the number of those in ICU also down by four.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,590,076 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,405,763 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine rollout

The latest update from the Scottish Government also delivers the number of people who have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

As of today, 742,512 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, whilst 9,529 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine.