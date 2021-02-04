Five deaths in north-east as Covid cases rise by 77

Five north-east residents are among the 53 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, the latest figures have revealed.

The figures, which are published daily at 2pm by the Scottish Government, show that four residents of Aberdeen City and one Aberdeenshire resident have sadly died after contracting the virus.

In total, covid cases across the north-east have increased by 77 in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total now stands at 12,646 following the daily update.

Of these new cases, 39 were identified in Aberdeenshire and 23 in Aberdeen city. Fifteen new cases have also been confirmed in Moray.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has also swelled in the past day, with 1,149 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 183,418, with the new cases representing 4.9% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus now stands at 6,322, as 53 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,812 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 127 of those in intensive care.

The number of hospital admissions has dropped by 53 in a day, with the number of those in ICU also down by four.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,585,559 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,402,141 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine rollout

The latest update from the Scottish Government also delivers the number of people who have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

As of today, 694,347 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, whilst 9,031 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine.