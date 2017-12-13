Five charged after drugs worth £7,000 recovered in Aberdeen

Five people have been charged after drugs worth £7,700 were seized in Aberdeen.

CID officers, assisted by the local Community Policing Team, seized heroin and drug paraphernalia at a property at Glenbervie Road, Torry, during an intelligence-led operation yesterday evening.

Two men aged 34 and 62, along with a 35-year-old woman – all from Aberdeen – were arrested and charged and are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Meanwhile, a drugs search warrant was also executed at a property at Farquhar Road where a significant quantity of prescribed medication was seized.

Diazepam, alprazolam tablets, commonly known as Xanax, along with a personal quantity of cannabis were recovered and two men aged 37 and 42 were charged. They are also expected to appear at court today.

Detective Sergeant Bruce Buntain, who led the operations, said: “This targeted action has infiltrated a significant amount of controlled substances which could have ended up in the hands of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“Time and time again we stress that the sale and supply of illegal substances won’t be tolerated in the North-east and these latest seizures are testament to the constant, proactive work that is undertaken locally to intercept drugs bound for our streets.

“Once again I would stress that only medication prescribed to you by a medical professional should be taken – it is impossible to guarantee the content or purity of a substance that has been purchased illicitly or online and the consequences could be fatal.

“In addition I would also continue to urge anyone with concerns about drug misuse where they live to let us know by calling Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain anonymous.”