Five charged after spate of thefts and break-ins in north-east

Five people have been charged following a series of thefts in the north-east.

Two men, aged 19 and 17, and a 19-year-old woman have been charged in connection with thefts of items from cars in the Denview Wynd area of Kingswells.

They have also been charged after a theft of a handbag and a wallet at a property in the Broaddykes Drive area of the town.

The woman and the 17-year-old man have also been charged with allegedly attempting to use a bank card fraudulently.

All these incidents happened between Thursday June 13 and Friday June 14.

Meanwhile, two men aged 33 and 23 have been charged in connection with the theft of two cars.

Both vehicles were taken from the Earlswells Road area of Cults on Thursday.

The first, a grey Audi A4 has been recovered, but the red Mini Countryman – registration BH03 PEH – is still missing.

The pair have also been charged after a blue Audi RS5 from the Stewart Road area of Alford on Wednesday.

All five people are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden said: “We know how upsetting it is to have your personal property stolen and we will always use every resource available to us to carry out a thorough investigation.

“We do need the assistance of the public and ask that residents do everything they can to prevent themselves from becoming the victim of an opportunistic crime.

“Ensure you lock your vehicle when you leave it unattended, lock your doors and windows to your house, especially overnight, and keep your car keys in a safe place, preferably not next to the front door.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with information in relation to the outstanding red Mini Countryman (BH03 PEH) to contact us.

“Anyone who sees anything unusual or suspicious in their neighbourhood is asked to contact police on 101.”