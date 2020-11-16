Five charged after cocaine worth £4,000 recovered during raid of north-east property

Five people have been charged by police after officers found cocaine worth around £4,000 in a property in Aboyne.

Marr Community Policing Team and officers from the Force Reserve Unit executed a drugs search warrant on Friday, November 13.

Cocaine with an approximate value of £4,000 was recovered. Five individuals were arrested and enquiries are ongoing.

Sergeant Keith Greig said: “This was an intelligence led operation resulting in a significant quantity of class-A drugs being recovered and removed from our streets. “Drugs continue to be a scourge upon society and Police Scotland is committed to taking robust action against those who are involved in such behaviour.”

Anyone with concerns about drugs in their community can contact Police Scotland on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.