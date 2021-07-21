Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

Five cats die near Stonehaven after ingesting antifreeze

By Ross Hempseed
21/07/2021, 11:30 am
Post Thumbnail

Five cats have died near Stonehaven in the last six months after they ingested antifreeze.

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after being alerted to the most recent incident. A cat called Smudgie died due to ingesting a large amount of antifreeze in the village of Drumlithie near Stonehaven, Kincardineshire.

Scottish SPCA inspector, Karen Cooper, said: “We have received reports to our helpline that Smudge was the fifth cat in the last six months to die from antifreeze poisoning in the Drumlithie area.

“The vet confirmed that antifreeze was the substance that had poisoned these poor cats.

“We would urge everyone to be vigilant with their disposal of antifreeze as this is a substance that is highly poisonous to cats and dogs and causes a very slow and painful death.”

‘Anyone who uses this substance to cause deliberate harm is committing an offence.’

She added: “It could be that these cats accessed a garage or area where antifreeze is not stored safely, so we are appealing for local residents to please check anywhere that they think might be a risk.”

Antifreeze is a liquid that is added to the water in an engine’s cooling system in order to lower the freezing point. This means that the water will not freeze under normal cold weather conditions. The substance has been used in similar incidents over the years across the north.

Ms Cooper added: “It is essential that everyone stores antifreeze out of reach of cats and other animals. There are strict guidelines for use and anyone who uses this substance to cause deliberate harm is committing an offence.”

Anyone with information on this incident is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

The SSPCA has been at the forefront of tackling animal abuse across Scotland for over 182 years.

Their dedicated teams include inspectors and rescue officers who respond to potential cases of animal neglect or abuse.

It is also the only animal charity in the UK able to report animal cruelty cases to the Crown, with reports sent to the Crown Office Procurator Fiscal Service.