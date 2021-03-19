Five adorable badger cubs have been taken into the care of the Scottish SPCA, including the youngest cub ever admitted.

The five cubs have been transported to the agency’s national wildlife rescue centre at Fishcross near Alloa where they are being cared for by expert wildlife assistants.

Lavender was just two weeks old when she was discovered on Valentine’s Day in a woodland near Inverness.

And Pelly, the smallest cub to ever be admitted to the Scottish SPCA’s designated hospital, was discovered abandoned in a hay bale in Aberdeen.

The badgers will be carefully monitored under the watchful eyes of wildlife assistants April Sorley, Carys Young and Juanita Zaldua, and after 12 weeks will be weaned and delivered solid foods.

Each year, the Scottish SPCA chooses a theme for the naming of animals being cared for at its hospital.

This year’s theme is characters from Roald Dahl books.

The plan for the badgers is to release them into the wild in autumn after a few months of tender, love and care.

‘She’s been delighted to have some friends to play with’

Miss Sorley said: “Lavender was the youngest badger cub to arrive with us so she needed around-the-clock care. She’s now five weeks old and went from 250g to an amazing 1.6kg.

“Her eyes are now open and she’s just finding her feet.

“Three cubs came to us around March 10 from the Falkirk area after they were found unearthed. They were around Lavender’s age so she’s been delighted to have some friends to play with.

“The cubs have been named Violet, Peach and Bean.

“Only days later, we were called out to a hay bale in Aberdeen where a badger mum had been scared off and had left her three cubs behind.

“With our help, she was reunited with two but one was abandoned so she came to us.

“Her name is Pelly and she is even smaller than Lavender was when she arrived.

“She weighed only 72 grams, so she has now claimed the crown of smallest ever badger.”

Badger mums

Each of the animal care assistants has been assigned a cub or two to care for, with all badgers said to be doing very well.

Miss Sorley added: “Carys Young, animal care assistant, has been rearing little Pelly and she is gaining lots of weight which is a great sign.

“Juanita is caring for Peach and Violet and I’m badger mum to Lavender and Bean.

“They will all be hand-reared until they are 12 weeks old as that is when they would be weaned if they were with their mum in the wild.

“We’re so pleased the five of them will be growing up in a family group.

“It’s so important for their rehabilitation and socialisation and integrating back in to the wild.”

Reporting animals in need

The Scottish SPCA has urged members of the public who come across animals in need of help, to contact their dedicated helpline on 03000 999 999.