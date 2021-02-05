Five arrests and 30 fines handed out in north-east in just seven days

Five people have been arrested in Aberdeen for breaching Covid rules in the past week, according to police.

The latest figures released by Police Scotland, which cover January 28 to February 3, reveal five people in Aberdeen City North were arrested on January 28.

The data also shows 30 fixed penalty notices (FPN) were handed out in the north-east last week, including 11 last Sunday in the south of Aberdeenshire.

A further 15 FPNs were handed out in the seven-days up to February 3, 8 of which were on January 29.

Throughout the seven-day period, a total of 64 people were spoken to and 15 people were warned or instructed, in one instance reasonable force was used.

In the Highlands and Islands, no arrests were made, however, eight fines were handed out by officers in the seven-day period.

The data also shows 35 people were spoken to by officers, with a further eight given warnings.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs said: “The Chief Constable has made it clear that our approach throughout the pandemic has not changed.

“Police Scotland officers will continue to support people to follow the regulations and encourage them to take personal responsibility.

“People should not leave their homes unless for essential purposes. The best way to stay safe is to stay at home.

“We will have increased patrols in our communities to explain the regulations and to encourage people to do the right thing.

“Where officers encounter wilful breaches they will act decisively to enforce the law.

“The vast majority of people have stepped up to take responsibility and our determination and collective effort to tackle this virus must now continue in the difficult times ahead.”

A Division – Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray

Police Scotland’s A Division covers Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Since the introduction of the police’s Coronavirus Intervention System last April, almost 4,300 interactions with members of the public in the north-east have been recorded.

These include 34 arrests, 272 fines and more than 3,900 incidents of people being spoken to or warned by officers.

The area of the region with the highest number of police interactions is Aberdeen City North, followed by Aberdeen City South.

Of all the arrests in the region, almost one third have been in the north of the city.

N Division – Highlands and Islands

N Division includes the Highlands, Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland.

In this area, since April, officers have recorded almost 6,000 interactions with members of the public relating to Covid rules.

Thirty-five arrests have been made and more than 290 fines have been handed out in the last 10 months, with more than 5,600 incidents of members of the public being spoken to or warned by officers recorded.

The area of the region with the highest number of police interactions is the South Highlands – which has seen more than 3,000 reports of people either being spoken to or warned by officers and three arrests

Of all the arrests in the region, almost half have been in Inverness.

Scotland-wide

Across Scotland, 24 people were arrested last week and more than 570 FPNs handed out.

Of all the instances recorded by police, the majority happened in Greater Glasgow, which saw five arrests and 145 fines handed out.

Since April, almost 75,000 reports of officers speaking to the public have been recorded, with 21,606 warnings handed out across the country.

More than 9,200 fines have also been handed by police, with 649 arrests made – the majority of which have been in Greater Glasgow.