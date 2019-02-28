Five Aberdeen shops nabbed in trading standards sting

Five Aberdeen shops have been caught out for selling tobacco or e-liquid to children.
The Trading Standards team at Aberdeen City Council surveyed 24 stores across the city with the help of an underage volunteer.
Five of the stores were issued with fixed penalty notices by the team.
At @AberdeenCC we recently conducted tobacco and e-liquid test purchases with an underage volunteer. 5 out of the 24 shops failed and Fixed Penalty Notices were issued by our officers. For advice on underage sales, see: https://t.co/9Wd7DoPswG #Challenge25 #Think25 pic.twitter.com/zRN8pnCYXP
— Aberdeen City Council Trading Standards (@AberdeenCityTS) February 28, 2019