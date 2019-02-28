Thursday, February 28th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Five Aberdeen shops nabbed in trading standards sting

by Craig Paton
28/02/2019, 2:07 pm
The city council Trading Standards team issued fixed penalty notices to five shops.
The city council Trading Standards team issued fixed penalty notices to five shops.
Send us a story

Five Aberdeen shops have been caught out for selling tobacco or e-liquid to children.

The Trading Standards team at Aberdeen City Council surveyed 24 stores across the city with the help of an underage volunteer.

Five of the stores were issued with fixed penalty notices by the team.

More from the Evening Express

Breaking

    Cancel