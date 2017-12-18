Fitting out work gets under way on All Bar One at Marischal Square

Work has started on a new Aberdeen bar set to open in the spring.

Earlier this year, the Evening Express revealed that All Bar One would invest £530,000 on launching a social spot at the new Marischal Square development in the heart of Aberdeen city centre.

Workers have now moved onto the site to begin fitting out the bar, which will create 40 jobs – a mix of full and part-time roles.

It will be the first All Bar One bar in the city and the fourth in Scotland, as there are currently two in Edinburgh and one in Glasgow.

An All Bar One spokesman said: “We can’t wait to bring All Bar One to Aberdeen and work has now begun on our new site in Marischal Square. We hope to open in the spring.”

The firm has been working with Aberdeen Job Centre staff to find candidates for the posts.

In March, All Bar One asked Aberdeen City Council’s licensing committee for permission to operate an outdoor drinking area at the bar.

The committee unanimously approved the application, but placed a restriction on it banning music from being played outside of the bar.

The bar will be able to open from 10am to 1am daily.

Built on the site of the former city council headquarters, the £107 million Marischal Square development has already signed up tenants including Costa Coffee and Prezzo.

Marriott International opened a 126-room hotel, named Residence by Marriott, in October and Mackie’s Ice Cream opened there earlier this month.

The ice cream parlour is called 19.2 as it is 19.2 miles away from the Westertown Farm where the ice cream is made.

Caroline Midgley, of Costa, said: “We’re really excited to be opening the new store, bringing approx-imately 10 jobs to the area.

“As with all of our openings, we’re looking forward to being an active part of the community and working with the surrounding businesses in the development.”

Urban regeneration specialist Muse Developments is delivering the project with Aberdeen City Council and Aviva Investors.