Fit-out plans for a second Taco Bell restaurant in Aberdeen have been submitted.

It was announced last year that Taco Bell was planning on opening another site in Aberdeen, with a planning application submitted to Aberdeen City Council in May.

The Mexican-inspired food chain’s first site was opened at the end of last year, with customers able to begin ordering via Deliveroo from September 2.

The opening of the 57-seater restaurant, which is based in the former Clarks store on Union Street, was originally due to open on August 15, but was pushed back due to Covid-19.

Now, fit-out plans have been submitted for Unit 4 in the Haudagain Retail Park on Great Northern Road.

It will include fitting out the existing building shell, which was formerly Maplin, into a new Taco Bell fast-food restaurant.

It has been estimated that the value of the work is around £200,000.

The restaurant serves a range of Mexican-inspired dishes, such as chalupas, quesadillas, soft and crunchy tacos, burritos, nachos and more.

The work has been submitted by Frank Belshaw Building Surveyors, on behalf of Taco Bell owners Taco Time Ltd.

Plans were submitted and approved in 2019 to divide the Maplin site into two units, with one to be a shop, and the other to be for food and drink purposes.

Advertisement consent was also given last year for the installation of 11 building and site signs, which includes two illuminated leader boards, two illuminated menu boards, one illuminated speaker post and one non-illuminated height restrictor.

They are planned to be installed in the restaurant car park area, and in the drive-through.

The building warrant is now with Aberdeen City Council for determination.

Multiple plans have been submitted for the site, which has been empty for a number of years.

The demolition and re-build of the site as a drive-thru was approved in 2019.

It was originally anticipated to be a cafe, however, at the time of application, no eatery had been identified to move into the site.

Taco Bell has been contacted for comment.