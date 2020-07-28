Fit out plans for new Aberdeen KFC approved

Fit out plans have now been approved for an Aberdeen fast food restaurant.

Plans were approved in June 2018 to create a KFC across from McDonald’s in Bridge of Don.

The plans focused on the site of the former Peugeot showroom on the corner of Intown Road and Broadfold Road.

At that time, it was originally expected that the restaurant would be open before the end of the year.

Although the site has been finished for around a year, it has not yet been fitted out.

However, work can now begin on the site as council officers gave the building warrant the green light.

It is estimated the cost of kitting out the restaurant to become a KFC will be around £180,000.

It is thought that a total of 50 new jobs will be created at the restaurant.