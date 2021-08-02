The royal standard was hoisted in Macduff for season five The Crown star Imelda Staunton as she filmed scenes for her role as the Queen.

Hundreds of people packed the Aberdeenshire quayside to catch a glimpse of the Harry Potter actress as Her Majesty.

Interest in acting royalty in the town grew through the day with onlookers young and old eager to catch a glimpse of stars.

The Crown is the latest Netflix blockbuster to come to the north-east after Peaky Blinders recreated France in Portsoy in February.

Why Macduff for season five?

Film crews began taking over Macduff Harbour on Sunday as part of preparations for the filming.

By Monday the entire port had been taken over by personnel shooting the drama with camera operators, make-up artists and caterers all seen in the area.

The harbour’s fish market was commandeered to support the filming with staff constantly entering and leaving the building.

Imelda Staunton filmed her season five scenes for The Crown in a small royal boat off the coast of Macduff.

Both were spotted descending harbour steps into the vessel, which had the royal standard flying at the front.

The craft then spent about two hours filming off the coast of Macduff before returning to the harbour.

Film crews are expected to still be at the port on Tuesday to take away equipment.

What The Crown scene were they filming?

It appeared as though all of the filming was either done at sea or while the royal boat entered and left Macduff Harbour.

So, it appears unlikely that the Aberdeenshire town itself will feature in the new series, which is expected to be released next year.

Season five of The Crown is expected to focus on the royal family in the 1990s and the breakdown of Charles and Diana’s marriage.

It is possible the scene could feature some intimate discussion between the Queen and Prince Philip about the couple’s problems – or be about something completely unrelated.

Some locals hoped the scene could be a flashback to 1961 when the Queen came ashore to visit Macduff from the royal yacht Britannia.

Crown fans eager to see Imelda Staunton

Fans of The Crown began arriving at the port in from about noon to catch a glimpse of the stars Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce in Macduff for season five.

Interest built through the afternoon with many around the quayside for when the actors left and returned to the harbour.

Many in the crowd recalled being there in 1961 for when the Queen herself visited Macduff.

Reg Connon, who lives near Macduff, said: “I was about 11 or 12-years-old at the time and remember the huge crowd.

“She came ashore, met some dignitaries, and then went away somewhere – I think to Blamoral.

“It was on August 4, 1961 so almost 60-years-ago to the day.”

Couple Roland and Monika Focht, who run the nearby Pennan Inn, itself immortalised in film in Local Hero, hope the recent filming in Aberdeenshire will attract more to the area.

Mrs Focht said: “I’m a big fan of the series, I watch it all the time. We read they were going to be filming her so wanted to come.

“We hope it will attract some more people here. It would be really great for the whole area.”