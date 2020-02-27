Fit Like? Praise for Aberdeen City Council chatbot after it responds to Doric phrases

Aberdeen City Council’s new chatbot has been praised for understanding Doric.

When a user asks AB-1, “fit like?”, it responds with “I’m doing great, thanks for asking”.

The bot also responded to “foos yer doos” with “aye peckin!”.

While other phrases including including “ken fit I mean?” and “fas the boi, like?” didn’t get responses, AB-1 did say it had “captured what I didn’t manage to answer so I can improve”.

The bot was rolled out earlier this month to respond to questions about waste and recycling, roads, street lighting, education and council tax.

According to the council, AB-1 can learn and more services will be added in the future.

Council Co-Leader Councillor Douglas Lumsden said: “In building a council for the future, we are taking advantage of new technology to greatly improve services for people.

“Our customers will be able to call on AB-1 for instant answers to their questions, asked from the comfort of their own home or on the move at any time of day or night.

“Our work with Microsoft is truly ground-breaking and is positioning Aberdeen as one of the most forward-looking local authorities in the country.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “AB-1 was conceived around our customers’ needs, so it seemed only right that the chatbot should know some basic Doric. Because AB-1 is always learning, we can expect the chatbot’s vocabulary to increase over time.”

AB-1: An introduction

Name – AB-1

Occupation – Chatbot for Aberdeen City Council.

Home – Aberdeen, but I can be reached from everywhere. All you need is internet access.

Role – Helping Council customers and staff.

Likes – Questions, questions and more questions…

Dislikes – Not having an answer immediately to hand. I’m learning all the time, so please be patient with me!

Languages – English and a little bit of Doric. The more questions I’m asked, the more my language skills improve.

Favourite food – Megabytes of course!

Proudest achievement – Being Scotland’s first Microsoft bot