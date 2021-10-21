Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Fishing vessel sinks in Portsoy Harbour after being battered by poor weather conditions

By Daniel Boal
21/10/2021, 6:19 pm
Boat sinks in Portsoy with stormy weather. Photo: Jasperimage

A small fishing boat was the victim of choppy conditions in Portsoy harbour earlier today.

Strong winds and wild waves battered the port throughout the day, taking down a creel boat in the process.

After taking on a substantial amount of water, the small vessel started to make its way to the harbour’s floor.

In an attempt to save the boat, Macduff RNLI attended the scene at about 1.50pm.

A coastguard spokesman said: “We received a call at about 1.40pm concerning a small boat taking on water and beginning to sink.

“Macduff lifeboat teams were able to make it to the scene around 10 minutes later.

“The situation presented no threat to life.”

Lifeboat crews remained on the scene for around an hour and a half before departing.

It has been confirmed that the owner of the boat has been traced and the assistant harbour master has been made aware of the situation.