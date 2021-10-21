Fishing vessel sinks in Portsoy Harbour after being battered by poor weather conditions

A small fishing boat was the victim of choppy conditions in Portsoy harbour earlier today.

Strong winds and wild waves battered the port throughout the day, taking down a creel boat in the process.

After taking on a substantial amount of water, the small vessel started to make its way to the harbour’s floor.

In an attempt to save the boat, Macduff RNLI attended the scene at about 1.50pm.

A coastguard spokesman said: “We received a call at about 1.40pm concerning a small boat taking on water and beginning to sink.

“Macduff lifeboat teams were able to make it to the scene around 10 minutes later.

“The situation presented no threat to life.”

Lifeboat crews remained on the scene for around an hour and a half before departing.

It has been confirmed that the owner of the boat has been traced and the assistant harbour master has been made aware of the situation.