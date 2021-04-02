Fishing vessel escorted back to Peterhead after overnight rescue operation

A fishing vessel is being escorted back to Peterhead Harbour after Coastguard crews and local boats worked overnight to stop it taking on water.

The vessel, which has five crew members on board, got into trouble at around 9.30pm while situated around 90 miles east of Fraserburgh.

Peterhead lifeboat was scrambled to help, alongside the Bond 1 helicopter from Aberdeen and another coastguard helicopter from Sumburgh in Shetland.

A number of local fishing vessels also responded to the calls for help.

The water ingress in the boat has now been stopped, and the lifeboat and a Scottish Government marine protection vessel are currently escorting it back to Peterhead harbour.

A spokesman for the coastguard said: “All crew members are safe and well. The water ingress has been stopped at this stage, it’s all been pumped out.

“At about 9.30pm the initial call came in. A number of local fishing vessels and standby vessels responded to assist.

“We did have two helicopters assisting with transfer pumps as well: Bond One out of Aberdeen and a coastguard helicopter from Sumburgh in Shetland.”