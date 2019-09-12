Fishing industry should be fastest-growing sector of Scottish economy says industry boss

The fishing industry should be the fastest-growing sector of the Scottish economy in the next decade, an industry chief has claimed.

This is the ambition of new Scottish Fishermen’s Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald as she takes over from her predecessor Bertie Armstrong.

Ms Macdonald is leading a team from across the industry at Westminster this week, lobbying ministers and officials ahead of Brexit.

She said: “Our ambition is for this to be the fastest-growing sector of the Scottish economy over the next decade.

“To do that, we will require an uplift in quota in the short term, upon leaving the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP).

“But that has to be coupled with a long-term blueprint for growth so we can seize the opportunities that life outside the CFP presents.”