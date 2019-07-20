Aberdeen expert to present report on future of North Sea fishing

An Aberdeen scientist will present a report next week into how the North Sea fishing industry must adapt to climate change in the future.

Dr Tara Marshall from Aberdeen University will reveal the findings of the report at the Species on the Move conference, taking place in Kruger National Park, South Africa next week.

The report collates insights from a climate change conference held at the university in November.

Dr Marshall said: “Among the key takeaways from the workshop is that climate change is a big deal, especially in the North Sea.

“The fishing industry doesn’t fully appreciate the scale of changes that have already taken place and will continue to impact fish over the foreseeable future.

“Scientists and managers can work with the fishing industry to identify successful adaption strategies.”