Aberdeen fishing exhibition kicks off

A month-long exhibition celebrating the customs of fishing communities was to begin in Aberdeen today.

Oral Suspension, which celebrates traditions surrounding the skate, is running at the Look Again Project Space in St Andrew Street until March 24.

The exhibition is a collaborative project between artists David Blyth and Nick Gordon, who have met fishermen, fishmongers and communities aiming to raise public awareness of the endangered species.

The basis of the project is formed by oral traditions of fishing communities.