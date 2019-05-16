Fishing chief Bertie Armstrong to step down

The Scottish Fishermen’s Federation chief executive Bertie Armstrong will step down from his role later this year, it has been announced.

Elspeth Macdonald, who is currently deputy chief executive of Food Standards Scotland, will be his replacement.

Mr Armstrong said he had thoroughly enjoyed his time in the post, which he has held for the last 14 years.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He said: “This has been a planned succession process. I have lived and breathed this industry for 14 years and it’s been an exciting period of change.

“There was never going to be an absolutely ideal time to hand over.

“We are making careful preparations for the handover and I will remain here to help Elspeth transition into what is a hugely challenging but immensely enjoyable job.”